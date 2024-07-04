Jennifer Lopez Wears Wedding Ring Again Amid Ben Affleck Issues

Jennifer Lopez is sending mixed signals about the state of her marriage to Ben Affleck ... as she's once again wearing her wedding ring.

ICYMI ... the singer ditched her green diamond sparkler for an Instagram video promoting her JLO Beauty brand this week ... and instead, chose to rock diamond earrings and stacked silver rings on her right hand.

J Lo may've spotted the chatter about the status of her wedding ring ... as she stepped out Thursday morning and noticeably chose to wear the impressive diamond.

Check it out ... Jennifer was photographed buying rosebuds in NY on the fourth -- where she wore a striped button down, khakis and a tan hat for the outing. She rounded out her day look by wearing sizable hoops and, of course, her wedding ring and band.

Jennifer was also all smiles as she shopped for plants ... perhaps signaling she was faring better than others would assume.

Remember, there's been quite a bit of talk about Jennifer and Ben's marriage lately. As TMZ previously reported ... the A-list couple is currently living separately and trying to sell their $60 million marital home in Beverly Hills, California.

The pair is also reportedly selling off artwork and other items from the residence ... indicating Bennifer may be headed to Splitsville in the near future.

Still, neither Ben nor Jen have addressed the divorce rumors head on ... instead sending all sorts of mixed signals with their recent actions.

Though Ben has ditched his wedding ring on a number of occasions, he and Jen have put on a united front during several family events ... however, they've shown little to no PDA.