J Lo Wearing Her Wedding Ring As Marital House Up for Sale

J Lo Ring Around the Finger As Marital House Goes Up for Sale

Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez may be trying to send a signal about her marriage to Ben Affleck ... a signal that doesn't align with the fact everyone -- literally -- seems to be moving on.

jlo last night
Backgrid

J Lo hit up Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica Saturday night, wearing her wedding ring. She was there with a pal ... Ben nowhere in sight.

TMZ broke the story ... Ben and J Lo have now put their $60 million home up for sale in an off-market listing with realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency. The house has been quietly shown for the last 2 weeks.

Ben has already moved out of the house ... he's in a rental in Brentwood.

ben affleck ring
X17

BTW ... Ben was out yesterday, still wearing his wedding ring and looking bedraggled.

As for J Lo ... our sources say Arana has been showing her houses.

Ben Affleck jennifer lopez driving
Getty

The fact that they're trying to sell their marital house -- one year after buying it -- is the handwriting on the wall. It seems this marriage is over, although no one has filed for divorce.

As we reported, they're asking around $65 million for the property, but we're told they've spent a ton of money on improvements and that, along with the realtor's commission and the new mansion tax ... they're set to lose millions on the sale.

Stay tuned ...

