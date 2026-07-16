'Alaskan Bush People' Star Matt Brown Final Resting Place Revealed

Matt Brown -- the "Alaskan Buch People" star -- was cremated, not buried, after he died by suicide ... TMZ has learned.

According to his death certificate, Matt's ashes were given to the Okanogan County Crematory on June 24.

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As you know ... Matt died on May 27 -- and the Okanogan County Coroner later determined he died by suicide via a single gunshot wound to the head. He was found in the fast-moving river by a private search party.

The coroner found that Matt had meth in his system at the time of his death. Subsequent immersion in the Okanogan River after he shot himself was determined to be a contributing factor.

Matt and a vast majority of his family were estranged ... and they expressed conflicting emotions after his passing -- saying it was somewhere between grief at his death and relief that they at least know where he is.

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Matt's brother, Bear Brown, shared a loving tribute to his bro while announcing his death ... calling him "intelligent, curious, creative, and endlessly fascinated by the world around him" -- while also acknowledging his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.