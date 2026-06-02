'Alaskan Bush People' Star Matt Brown's Death Leaves Family Torn Between Grief and Relief

Matt Brown's death has left his family wrestling with a painful and complicated reality ... some relatives are devastated, while others are feeling a sense of relief.

Family sources tell TMZ ... the reaction within the Brown family has been a mixed bag ... with grief, shock and relief all colliding after the late "Alaskan Bush People" star was found dead in a river.

We're told Matt's long battle with addiction created ongoing anxiety for those closest to him. Relatives often worried about when he might reappear, what condition he would be in, and what kind of situation might follow.

Our sources say some family members are now breathing easier because there's no longer a looming concern about "when and where he will appear and strike next." We're told the fear of the unknown that surrounded him for years has disappeared, at least for some relatives.

At the same time, our sources say family members have plenty of sympathy for the struggles Matt endured and the pain he carried throughout his years-long battle with addiction. Still, we're told his behavior could be unpredictable, and the impact on loved ones was sometimes "scary," creating fear and emotional strain.

As TMZ first reported ... family sources told us most of the Brown family cut ties with Matt several years ago because they could no longer support him amid his ongoing addiction struggles. However, Gabe Brown remained as one of the relatives who stayed in contact.

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As we reported ... Bear Brown announced Matt's death on TikTok over the weekend, saying his brother had taken his own life. The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office later confirmed Matt's body was located Saturday by a private search party and recovered from a river.