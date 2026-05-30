'Alaskan Bush People' Matt Brown: Search for Unidentified Male Remains Suspended

The mystery surrounding former “Alaskan Bush People” star Matt Brown is only growing more complicated ... because authorities say they've suspended their search for an unidentified male seen in Washington’s Okanogan River.

According to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office ... deputies, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel, divers, sonar teams, boats, personal watercraft, and even a cadaver dog spent Friday searching an expanding section of the river near Oroville, WA.

Despite the extensive effort, officials say no trace of the male was found.

The sheriff’s office says river conditions worsened throughout the day after rainfall increased water levels and current speeds, creating dangerous conditions for search crews. Investigators now believe the active river flow increases the possibility the individual is no longer near the area where he was last seen.

As a result, authorities have suspended the search pending additional information that could help narrow the search area.

Play video content Video: Bear Brown Expresses Fear About Fate of Brother Matt Brown

The update comes after TMZ reported Brown’s family feared he could be the unidentified male after losing contact with him and learning of a report involving a possible body in the river. At the time, law enforcement stressed the person’s identity had not been confirmed.

As we previously reported ... we broke the story that family sources told us Matt's brother Gabe was seen at the river this week talking to police.

Officials reiterated Saturday that the identity of the missing male remains unknown and will not be released until it is confirmed and next of kin are notified.