'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Josh Grisetti's Cause of Death

Josh Grisetti -- the "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" standout who apparently died by suicide last week -- died from a gunshot wound ... according to a new report.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department coroner told Page Six the cause of death Thursday ... and the outlet also states the coroner's report notes multiple bilateral temporal calvarial fractures and a brain injury -- indicating a severe injury to the head.

Rob McClure -- Josh's costar in the hit musical "Something Rotten!" on Broadway back in 2015 -- posted about his late friend earlier this weekend ... stating Josh took his own life. Rob served as Josh's best man at his wedding.

Josh also played Marty Kaufman in "It Shoulda Been You" on Broadway ... and appeared in 8 episodes of 'Mrs. Maisel' during the show's fifth and final season.

He was 44.

RIP