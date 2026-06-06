Former Sen. Bob Packwood, Ousted by Sex Scandal, Dead at 93

Bob Packwood -- the longtime Oregon senator whose career came crashing down amid a massive sexual misconduct scandal -- died Saturday in hospice care at 93.

The former Republican lawmaker spent more than 25 years in the U.S. Senate after first winning election in 1968. He became one of Oregon's most influential politicians, building a reputation as a moderate Republican who often broke with his party on issues like abortion rights and environmental policy.

But his legacy was ultimately overshadowed by scandal.

In 1992, multiple women came forward accusing Packwood of sexual harassment and unwanted advances dating back years. The allegations sparked a lengthy Senate Ethics Committee investigation that expanded to include claims he had altered diary entries sought by investigators.

As the pressure mounted, the committee unanimously recommended Packwood's expulsion in 1995 -- a rare and dramatic move that would have made him one of the few senators ever kicked out of the chamber.

Rather than face the vote, Packwood resigned from office that September, bringing an abrupt end to a political career that had once appeared destined for a place in Oregon history books.

Following his resignation, Packwood largely stayed out of the public spotlight, occasionally resurfacing to comment on politics but never returning to elected office.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Packwood was 93.