'Ever After' Star Patrick Godfrey Dead at 93

Actor Patrick Godfrey -- best known for portraying Leonardo da Vinci in the 1998 film "Ever After: A Cinderella Story" starring Drew Barrymore -- has died.

Patrick passed "peacefully at home surrounded by his family" on Thursday, his talent agency announced in a statement. They added ... "Paddy was an exceptionally talented actor and a remarkable individual, and we will miss him greatly."

A cause of death was not revealed.

Patrick enjoyed a prolific career spanning nearly 70 years, which included roles in period dramas, novel adaptations, musicals, and more. Some of his notable projects aside from 'Ever After' include 1986's "A Room with a View," 1993's "The Remains of the Day," 2002's "The Count of Monte Cristo," and 2012's "Les Misérables."

He also scored TV roles in popular shows including "Doctor Who" and "Inspector Morse."

Patrick was 93.