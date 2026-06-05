Legendary Rock Tattoo Artist Greg James Dead at 71

Greg James -- the legendary tattoo artist whose work appeared on Ozzy Osbourne, members of Mötley Crüe and countless other rock stars -- has died, TMZ has learned.

The Sunset Strip Tattoo founder's family tells TMZ he passed away Thursday in North Carolina. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Over the years, Greg became one of the most recognizable names in the tattoo world, earning the trust of some of rock's biggest icons, including Joan Jett, Buckcherry members, and more.

During his almost forty-year career, he was even the go-to tattoo artist for Hollywood stars including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charlie Sheen, and Denise Richards.

He was 71.