Zedd Seeks Protection Against Woman He Claims Is Impersonating Him

Zedd This Woman's Harassing Me ... Help Me Out, Judge!!!

Getty/Simon Berlyn

Zedd says a woman he's never met is impersonating him and showing up at his home demanding to speak with him ... and now he's running to a judge for help.

The DJ beelined it to court Thursday and filed for a temporary restraining order against a woman named Rezwan Senobarian, who he claims is harassing him and his staff.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Zedd claims Rezwan falsely impersonated him by phone and email to numerous people, and he says she came to his Encino home multiple times this week, acting erratically and demanding to talk to him.

Thing is ... Zedd says he has no clue who this woman is and called the cops.

Zedd is asking the judge to sign off on a temporary restraining order that would require her to stay the hell away from him, his house, his job, his car ... as well as his personal assistant and security guards.

