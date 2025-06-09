Scooter Braun Says Marriage Breakdown Caused Suicidal Thoughts

Play video content The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

Scooter Braun's crumbling marriage to Yael Cohen Braun nearly broke him -- admitting it got so dark, he thought about ending it all.

The music exec confessed on Steven Bartlett’s podcast "The Diary of a CEO" that the thought of missing out on time with his kids had him battling suicidal thoughts back in 2020 -- all while the world saw him living large on the surface, managing the likes of thriving stars Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Scooter said the marriage breakdown was a real gut punch after some rough patches on the career front ... noting that everything he had worked for -- his picture-perfect marriage, the powerhouse career, the golden-boy image -- all came crashing down.

Scooter and Yael -- who share 3 kids Jagger, Levi, and Hart -- officially split in 2021 after 7 years of marriage -- and their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Looks like that rock bottom was the reset he didn’t know he needed ... 'cause he says as of now, he's never been happier.