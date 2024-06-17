Scooter Braun Retires As Music Manager to the Stars, Focused on Next Chapter

Scooter Braun is hanging up his hat in the music management biz -- stepping away from handling A-listers' affairs personally ... and easing into a larger conglomerate as a mogul.

SB acknowledges he's been in the game for 23 years, and points out that it all started with him managing an artist named Cato in Atlanta ... only for him to skyrocket from there.

He adds, "I have been blessed to have had a "Forrest Gump"-like life while witnessing and taking part in the journeys of some of the most extraordinary talented people the world has ever seen. I'm constantly pinching myself and asking "how did I get here?"

Scooter continues ... "'[A]fter 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end."

In terms of why he's stepping away ... Scooter explains that as his kids got older and his personal life started to change -- he realized that he needed more time for himself and his family, and simply couldn't dedicate the time necessary to devote himself to the job.

Now, Scooter says he's entering a new phase of his career as the CEO of HYBE America ... the U.S.-extension of a South Korean-based multi-hyphenate entertainment company that dabbles in publishing, managing, concert production and recording for lots of global artists.

Ariana announced last week that she was going to continue working with HYBE, but under a new manager, Brandon Creed ... so Scooter won't to be her main point man going forward.

There's been a lot of rumblings about Scooter losing clients over the past year or so -- and now, he seems to be confirming ... yeah, he ain't managing individual superstars anymore. It's been a helluva run ... Scooter's certainly left his mark in the industry.

