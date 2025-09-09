Wander Franco Detained, Taken To Clinic ... For 'Mental Health Situation'

Wander Franco was detained by police and taken to a clinic for a "mental health situation" ... with video showing the disgraced MLB star streaming on social media as he spoke with officers.

Franco -- who was found guilty earlier this year of sexually abusing a minor -- was detained after his family issued the request ... a police spokesperson told a local outlet.

Part of the interaction was caught on camera while the suspended Tampa Bay Rays shortstop was live on Instagram. In the video, you can see an officer motion toward Franco. You hear some screaming before the phone is picked up and the stream ends.

Officials noted Franco is not facing any new charges.

It all comes on the heels of a different livestream last week. Franco allegedly claimed he had $16,000 stolen from him while he was staying at a resort -- with his attorney later claiming there was confusion, and that the money was found.

The 24-year-old, however, denied what his attorney Teodosio Jáquez said.

Wander -- who signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with the Rays in 2022 -- was under investigation by authorities in the D.R. since July 2023 ... after a complaint alleged he had sexual relations with a teenager.

The mother of the girl was found guilty of sex trafficking the victim ... and was hit with a 10-year prison sentence.