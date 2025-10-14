D4vd Rental House Owner Hires Private Investigator for Celeste Rivas Case

The owner of the Hollywood Hills home D4vd was renting has hired a private eye to get to the bottom of what happened inside the house ... because LAPD has not publicly released any answers 6 whole weeks after Celeste Rivas' decomposing body was found in D4vd's Tesla.

Mladen Trifunovic owns the home D4vd's manager was renting -- the place has been searched by cops as part of the Celeste death investigation -- and he says a P.I. is now involved.

LAPD raided the home last month and our sources told us they were looking for blood evidence ... but there's been no updates on where the case stands.

The Tesla was parked near the home and it was towed to a Hollywood impound lot ... and after a few days at the tow yard, cops were called for a foul stench coming from the Tesla and discovered Celeste's body.

Trifunovic tells TMZ ... "Our private investigator’s work is still ongoing, and I don’t have any findings to share at this time. It’s still early in the process, and I want to respect both the LAPD’s investigation and the memory of the victim." He says he hasn't received any info from police.

Police believe Celeste -- who friends in D4vd's circle reportedly thought was 19 years old -- had been dead for weeks before her remains were found. She’d been reported missing by her family in early 2024 from her Lake Elsinore, California home.

LAPD captain Scot Williams told us at the end of September that they were working with the L.A. County Medical Examiner to establish Celeste's cause of death as well as processing evidence.

Since her body was discovered, D4vd’s been radio silent ... pulling the plug on his tour, shelving his deluxe album rollout "Withered," and moving out of the Hollywood Hills rental home.