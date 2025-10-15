L.A.'s Top Prosecutor Stays Mum on D4vd Case, Celeste Rivas Death Investigation

Play video content TMZ.com

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman isn't answering questions about the D4vd case and the Celeste Rivas death investigation, this after nearly 2 months without an arrest.

Our photog asked Nathan for an update on the case Wednesday at a press conference about an unrelated case ... and all Hochman could muster up was that it's an active investigation -- even though everyone from coast to coast is fascinated with the D4vd/Celeste probe.

The county's top prosecutor also wouldn't get into possible suspects -- and he ignored the elephant in the room -- D4vd -- when our photog brought up the singer by name.

It's been nearly 6 weeks since Celeste's body was found in D4vd's impounded Tesla, and there haven't been a whole lot of answers or updates from law enforcement ... LAPD is clammed up, so much so, the owner of the home where D4vd was living hired a private investigator to find out if Celeste died in the home.

LAPD raided the Hollywood Hills rental pad last week and they searched the place for blood evidence ... but there's been no criminal charges filed, and cops haven't even said if they have a suspect.

Celeste's cause of death is unclear, too ... though cops believe Celeste had been dead for weeks before her remains were found.

She'd been reported missing by her family in early 2024 from her Lake Elsinore, California home and was likely 14 when she died ... but friends in D4vd's circle say they thought she was 19 years old.

LAPD Captain Scot Williams told us at the end of September, cops were working with the L.A. County Medical Examiner to establish Celeste's cause of death, as well as processing evidence.

Since Celeste's body was discovered, D4vd’s been radio silent ... pulling the plug on his tour, shelving the rollout of the deluxe version of his "Withered" album, and moving out of the Hollywood Hills rental home and receding from the public eye.