Bomb Threat Chaos Erupts at L.A. Courthouse Amid D4vd Murder Charges

Play video content Video: Bomb Threat Disrupts L.A. Courthouse During D4vd Murder Case TMZ.com

Update

12:36 PM PT -- The courthouse is now back open after the bomb squad took dogs through the building and found nothing ... all clear.

Chaos erupted outside the Los Angeles County Courthouse Monday as a bomb threat was called in -- amid the charges issued against accused killer D4vd in the high-profile Celeste Rivas case.

Law enforcement tells us they received a verbal threat, and the bomb squad is on the way to the courthouse. We hear the threat doesn't seem credible ... but they're taking no chances. The call came in during heightened security surrounding D4vd’s arraignment ... forcing an immediate response from police and courthouse officials.

Parts of the building were evacuated, and the media were told to exit as a precaution while authorities worked to determine whether the threat was credible.

“Right now we're just investigating a possible bomb,” a sheriff's deputy told us. “We just have to check the area, make sure everything is clear, and then we'll get you guys right back in.”

As you know, the rising music star -- real name David Burke -- was officially charged Monday with the murder of a 14-year-old girl whose body was discovered in his car months after she vanished. The case has already drawn massive attention ... and today’s scare only added fuel to an already explosive situation.

It's unclear at this point if the threat was directly tied to the case or just terrible timing … but either way, it sent nerves through the roof as media, court staff, and onlookers flooded the scene.