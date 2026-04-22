D4vd’s Life in Jail: No Money on Book, Not on Suicide Watch

D4vd is living a far different life than he was a week ago ... trading his $15,000 a month L.A. rental for a cold jail cell with strict rules.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the musician, charged with murdering Celeste Rivas, is being held in a segregated single cell.

D4vd is escorted from his cell to the shower, which he is allowed every other day. The singer is only allowed to make phone calls on the days he is allowed a shower.

Sources tell TMZ that D4vd is allowed recreation time with fresh air, but only 3 hours per week. He has no contact with other inmates during rec time.

D4vd does not have access to a television and cannot have visitors at this time. The source revealed that D4vd doesn’t have any money on his books at the moment.

In addition, one law enforcement source said the location where D4vd is locked up is “dirty and smells.” The source described the facility as “wild.” He is not on suicide watch, according to sources.

As TMZ previously reported, D4vd was placed in segregation at the facility that can hold up to 5,640 inmates.

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D4vd was arrested on murder charges at a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,153-square-foot rental worth $3 million in Hollywood. The pad is located near the famed Chateau Marmont and only feet from Sunset Blvd.