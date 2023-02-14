O.T. Genasis Addresses Trump's Rihanna Rant, Advises GloRilla & Ice Spice

Play video content TMZ.com

O.T. Genasis thinks Donald Trump's critique of Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime performance was outta line, considering the megastar is pregnant with her second child!!!

We caught O.T. Monday at LAX, and he doesn't cap like it was the greatest SB performance he's seen ... but he totally believes Rihanna had some limitations going into show.

And he would be right ... Rihanna admitted to changing the setlist dozens of times and sources close to the production recently told TMZ ... she concealed her pregnancy for all the rehearsals ... a balancing act in and of itself.

While O.T. disagreed with Trump's scathing attack ... he agrees with the growing notion 2 of rap's most buzzing female stars -- GloRilla and Ice Spice -- need to invest in more henchmen as their popularity increases.

Both had viral incidents this week ... Glo had a drinks thrown at her as she left an Oakland nightclub, and Ice just had her show end early when a fan tried to grab her, creating all-out pandemonium!!!

A fan grabbed Ice Spice at her show 😳 pic.twitter.com/OXBMzvxjqV — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 12, 2023 @mymixtapez