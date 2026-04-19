Hollywood's Biggest Stars Come Out For the 'Oscars of Science'
Oscars Of Science Star Power Galore Attend ... Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Ben Affleck, Margot Robbie & More!!!
The biggest names in Hollywood came out for the Oscars Saturday night, but not the Oscars you're thinking about.
It was the 12th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony -- also known as the “Oscars of Science” -- which drew a boatload of A-listers such as Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Zoe Saldana, Ben Affleck, Paris Hilton, Margot Robbie, Lionel Richie, Michelle Yeoh, Rob Lowe, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
The list didn't stop there. You also had Jessica Chastain, Christina Aguilera, Gal Gadot, Ron Howard, Olivia Wilde, Jewel, Lily Collins, Gigi Hadid, Edward Norton, Michelle Williams, Darren Aronofsky, Salma Hayek, Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, and François-Henri Pinault.
All the stars were chatting and posing for pics on the red carpet before taking their seats at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
The event recognizes major advances in the work of top scientists and researchers from around the world. Each year, over $15 million is awarded at the gala -- and the money is distributed in the fields of Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics, and Mathematics.
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Lionel Richie
Michelle Yeoh
Jessica Chastain
Ron Howard
Christina Aguilera
Lily Collins
Zoe Saldana
Naomi Watts
Olivia Wilde
Ben Affleck
Jewel
Anne Hathaway
Michelle Williams (actress)
John Legend
Edward Norton
Margot Robbie
Darren Aronofsky
Chrissy Teigen
Rob Lowe
Paris Hilton
Gigi Hadid
Salma Hayek
Robert Downey Jr.
Gal Gadot
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