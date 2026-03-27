Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad Discuss Feud at 'Laguna Beach' Reunion Event

Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad famously feuded on "Laguna Beach" -- but they've since made peace ... and at a reunion of the reality show's stars, the former classmates talked about where they are now in their relationship.

At a red-carpet event in Santa Monica on Thursday celebrating the upcoming premiere of their new special, KC and LC discussed how they finally squashed their beef ... which MTV cameras first documented over 20 years ago.

LC told People she and her former high school rival actually "have so much in common," saying ... "We've all grown, we're all adults, a lot of us are parents. And I think that as you get older, you're not worried about the small stuff."

The fashion designer added that they've been "texting and talking and laughing together."

Kristin admitted she's "really happy" that she and Lauren have formed a friendship ... noting they haven't beefed in "the last however many years."

Kristin said ... "Everyone wants to still believe that we're enemies. But it's been great getting to know her now as an adult. And I've realized we actually have a lot more in common than I think both of us ever thought."