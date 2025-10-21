Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad Are Finally Friends After Years-Long Feud

Play video content Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari

Finally, our long national nightmare is over ... Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad are on good terms after the "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" reunion ... an experience Kristin dished about on her podcast.

Kristin announced, "Lauren and I are friends," on Tuesday's episode of "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari."

This comes after their famous feud over a boy in the early 2000s. The two were caught up in a love triangle with costar Stephen Colletti, which boiled over when Lauren called Kristin a "slut" ... something she's since expressed regret about.

The bad blood made Kristin hesitant, at first, to even participate in the reunion.

She said, "I didn't actually want to do it, and I'm really happy that I did. It was such a great experience."

She added, "It really was healing in a lot of ways. It was very therapeutic."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

An October 11 Instagram post hinted at the reconciliation, when Kristin posted a pic of herself smiling with Lauren behind the scenes of the reunion.

She wrote, "Everyone can put away their team Lauren and team Kristin shirts now."