New Video Shows Bryan Kohberger at DMV Days After Idaho Murders

Play video content YouTube / Christy's Chaos

New video shows Bryan Kohberger casually strolling into a Washington DMV to change his license plates ... just days after brutally murdering four college students.

The footage shows the mass murderer calmly making some changes to his vehicle information, which ultimately helped him fly under law enforcement's radar for a little longer. YouTube user Christy's Chaos was first to obtain the footage.

Kohberger had a car with a Pennsylvania license plate when he drove to the Moscow, Idaho home where he killed four University of Idaho students.

Thanks to this DMV visit, Kohberger got his hands on two Washington license plates ... which prosecutors say made it harder for cops to track down the killer's car.

Prosecutors also say Kohberger's visit to the DMV didn't immediately raise any red flags ... because his Pennsylvania license was on the cusp of expiration.

Play video content 12/15/22 TMZ.com

Kohberger then drove the car from Washington to Pennsylvania with his pops ... he got pulled over a couple times on the cross-country trip ... and body cam footage showed the car with Washington plates.