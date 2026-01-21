Bryan Kohberger New Crime Scene Photos Show Bloody Aftermath Inside Murder Home

Bryan Kohberger's killing spree in Idaho left a blood-soaked mess behind ... and newly released photos from the crime scene show just how gory this quadruple murder really was.

Idaho State Police released the photos from the November 2022 murders ... and you see blood all over the rooms of the home shared by Kohberger's victims, who were students at the University of Idaho.

Blood is splattered all over the place ... on sheets, mattresses, walls, furniture, doors, walls, floors and household items.

There's even blood-soaked belongings ... including computers, clothes, shoes and cellphones ... and the bedrooms look like a bomb went off.

Perhaps the most chilling photo ... bloody handprints on a nightstand.

This is the first time we are seeing such graphic photos from the crime scene ... images had been released from inside the home before this, but nothing with this much blood.

Kohberger is spending the rest of his life in an Idaho prison after copping a plea deal in July that took the death penalty off the table before his trial.