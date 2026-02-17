Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bryan Kohberger's Bloody Murder Spree Seen In New Photo Dump

Bryan Kohberger New Crime Scene Photos Show Bloodbath

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bryan Kohberger Graphic Crime Scene Photos
Launch Gallery
Click For Pics Launch Gallery
Idaho State Police

More disturbing images have been released from the scene of Bryan Kohberger’s killing spree -- where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered.

The nearly 3,000 newly released photos, taken from the November 2022 crime scene and provided by Idaho State Police, show more photos of the victims' Moscow home ... including blood dripping down walls and splattered on the floor.

bryan kohberger getty 1
Getty

The images offer another chilling look inside the off-campus home where Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin were slaughtered in their sleep.

You can see photos of the outside of the now-demolished residence in the below gallery from a previous image dump.

Outside Kohberger's Murder House -- Exterior Shots
Launch Gallery
Idaho State Police

Kohberger is now spending the rest of his life behind bars in an Idaho prison after cutting a plea deal in July that took the death penalty off the table before his case ever went to trial.

To this day, he has never explained why he carried out the brutal attack.

Related articles