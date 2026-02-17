Bryan Kohberger's Bloody Murder Spree Seen In New Photo Dump

More disturbing images have been released from the scene of Bryan Kohberger’s killing spree -- where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered.

The nearly 3,000 newly released photos, taken from the November 2022 crime scene and provided by Idaho State Police, show more photos of the victims' Moscow home ... including blood dripping down walls and splattered on the floor.

The images offer another chilling look inside the off-campus home where Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin were slaughtered in their sleep.

You can see photos of the outside of the now-demolished residence in the below gallery from a previous image dump.

Kohberger is now spending the rest of his life behind bars in an Idaho prison after cutting a plea deal in July that took the death penalty off the table before his case ever went to trial.