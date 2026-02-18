Bryan Kohberger's Murder Scene: See the Victims' Possessions

The 4 University of Idaho students slaughtered by Bryan Kohberger left behind almost everything they owned inside their house ... and now we're seeing haunting images of their possessions -- seemingly undisturbed -- in the hours after they were slain.

Tuesday, Idaho State Police released more than 2,000 photos related to the murder case, showing the crime scene after investigators arrived at the house in Moscow, Idaho, where the 4 students were butchered by a knife-wielding Kohberger in September 2022. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were all found stabbed to death in bedrooms.

As part of the photo dump, investigators snapped pics of the victims' everyday stuff, such as ID, credit cards, clothes, books, silverware, shoes, backpacks, medications, hair products, picture frames, card holder and much more.

It's all very haunting in the context of what happened to these 4 young souls at the hands of Kohberger. Even more chilling ... we can all identify with every one of these everyday items, which makes it hit too close to home.

In July 2025, Kohberger pleaded guilty to murdering each of the victims under a plea deal that took the death penalty off the table and sent him to prison for the rest of his life.