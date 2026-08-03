'Young and the Restless' Alum Brenda Dickson Allegedly Hit Neighbor's Kid In Face

The man accusing Brenda Dickson of assault is seeking court-ordered protection ... claiming the actress got physical with his child.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a man named Richard Chamberlin beelined it to court Monday and filed for a civil harassment restraining order against Brenda ... alleging "The Young and the Reckless" actress hit his daughter, Isabella, in the face and chest.

He also said she bumped Isabella with trash bags, made threats, and verbally harassed her and others during an alleged July 8 incident that ended with Brenda's arrest.

Richard says he's property maintenance and a renter in the building where Brenda lives. He's seeking protection for himself, Isabella, and another renter.

According to Richard, the alleged July 8 incident that landed Brenda in the clink wasn't the only time she's harassed them. He claims she's been "stalking and verbally harassing" them for the past two months.

Richard wants Brenda to stay at least five yards away from him, his daughter, the other renter, and his dog.

The court denied his request for now, saying his papers didn't sufficiently show that Brenda had been violent, threatened violence, or caused substantial emotional distress.

A hearing is scheduled for August 24.

As we previously reported, Brenda was busted last month for misdemeanor battery on a person … but was released that same day on her own recognizance.