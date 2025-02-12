UNLV Football Player Ben Christman Dead at 21, Found In Off-Campus Apartment

Tragic news in the college football world ... UNLV offensive lineman Ben Christman was found dead in his off-campus apartment on Tuesday.

He was only 21 years old.

The UNLV football team confirmed Ben's passing on Wednesday, releasing a statement addressing the sudden loss of their teammate.

"Our team's heart is broken to hear of Ben's passing," UNLV head coach Dan Mullen said.

"Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program."

Mullen added, "Ben made the world a better place and he will be missed."

According to local reports, Christman died at a residence near the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus. The cause of Christman's death is still unknown.

The 6'6" athlete was a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, starting his college football career with Ohio State. Christman then transferred to Kentucky, where he spent two seasons, before joining the Runnin' Rebels this past December.

"Ben recently joined us as a transfer student and had already made a meaningful impact on his teammates and coaches," Erick Harper, UNLV's Athletic Director, said.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates during this extremely difficult time."