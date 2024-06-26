USF Tight End Teigan Martin Dead At 20, Killed In Car Crash

University of South Florida football player Teigan Martin tragically died this week in a horrific car crash in Minnesota, officials said. He was just 20 years old.

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, Martin was involved in a one-vehicle wreck at around 5 AM on Monday on a roadway in Hollywood Township.

Police say when first responders arrived at the crash site ... they found a black 2013 BMW M5 that had skidded into a ditch. They ID'ed Martin as the driver ... and stated he died on the scene.

Authorities believe Martin's car had crossed over a lane of traffic, entered the ditch, and rolled over before it came to a stop. They stated speed might have been a factor in the wreck ... although they did say Martin was wearing a seatbelt.

It's not yet known if alcohol played a role ... cops say an investigation remains ongoing.

Martin had just joined the USF Bulls' roster in 2023 -- after playing two seasons for Liberty.

The 6-foot-6 athlete had starred at Mayer Lutheran High School in Minnesota prior to his college career ... helping lead the team to a state championship in his senior year.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Teigan Martin. We extend our thoughts and prayers to Teigan’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/ZS2DudmPiI — USF Football (@USFFootball) June 25, 2024 @USFFootball

The USF Bulls said in a statement they're "deeply saddened" by Martin's passing ... adding that they're praying for his family, friends and all who loved him.

Martin's funeral will be held on Saturday at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia, Minn.