Former College Quarterback Tommy Lazzaro Dead At 27 After Hunting Accident

Former Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Tommy Lazzaro has passed away, the school announced Thursday. He was just 27 years old.

Lazzaro -- a Monument, Colorado native -- was involved in a fatal hunting accident this past Sunday in Florida, according to multiple reports.

Lazzaro made 20 career appearances for the Chippewas ... and was part of the team that went 8-6 and made it to the MAC Championship Game against Miami (OH) in 2019. He led the team with two touchdowns in the contest.

In his career at CMU, Lazzaro earned 758 yards and five touchdowns through the air ... adding 542 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

In his senior year, his teammates selected him to receive the Kurt Dobronski Award, which honors a player who demonstrates effort, intensity and appreciation for the program.

After graduating with a degree in entrepreneurship, he enlisted in the Army ... reaching sergeant rankings. His father and grandfather also served for the country.

Lazzaro's former coach, Jim McElwain, shared his condolences ... saying, "When we took over the program, Tommy was truly our leader in so many ways."