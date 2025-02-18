Playboy Model Ariane Bellamar Dead at 46 From Heart Attack

Playboy model Ariane Bellamar died late last year at age 46 ... TMZ has learned.

Nevada's Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner tells TMZ they received a report of death for Bellamar on December 20th, 2024. The coroner did not have jurisdiction over her case, so no further details were available.

Ariane’s cause of death was a heart attack, according to a GoFundMe set up by her ex-husband, Tanner Slaught, who was raising funds to cover her funeral expenses.

Ariane, born in Florida and raised in Toronto, Canada, was best known as a Playboy model. She also appeared on ABC Family's "Beverly Hills Nannies," Bravo's former dating show, "The Millionaire Matchmaker," and she had small film roles in "Suicide Squad" and "The Hangover Part III."

Additionally, she appeared as an extra on HBO's "Entourage" ... and made headlines in 2017 when she accused one of the show's stars, Jeremy Piven, of groping her on the show's set and at the Playboy Mansion. Piven denied the sexual harassment allegations she made against him.

