Candice Bergen's Husband, Marshall Rose, Dead at 88

We're told Rose died at home in New York from complications with Parkinson's disease. He was surrounded by family. Rose is survived by his famous wife Candice, as well as three children and six grandchildren.

Rose was born and raised in New York City ... the real estate developer was known for his philanthropy. His company guided the renovation of Madison Square Garden, and the famed Frank Gehry IAC building in Manhattan, among others. He contributed time and energy toward non-profit organizations in NYC, including the New York Public Library.