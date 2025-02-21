'Grosse Pointe Blank' Director George Armitage Dead at 82

George Armitage, famous for directing movies like "Grosse Pointe Blank" and "Miami Blues," is dead ... TMZ has learned.

The longtime Hollywood producer and director's niece tells TMZ ... George died last Saturday surrounded by family, including his wife, his son, his daughter-in-law and his grandkids.

The cause of death is unclear.

George is best known for directing the 1997 hitman movie "Grosse Pointe Blank" ... starring John Cusack, Minnie Driver, Alan Arkin and Dan Aykroyd.

He also wrote and directed the 1990 crime comedy "Miami Blues" starring Fred Ward, Alec Baldwin and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

George's first feature was 1970's "Gas-s-s-s" and it caught the attention of trailblazing independent film director Roger Corman. The two went on to work together on a number of Hollywood projects.

He was born in Hartford, Connecticut and moved to Beverly Hills when he was a kid ... meeting his wife Sharon in 1957, when he was 15 ... they stayed together and were married for 62 years.

George was 82.