Judge in Menendez Resentencing Called 'Open-Minded,' 'Fearless' by L.A. Attorneys

The Menendez brothers may have just caught a break in their resentencing ... because the judge in their case is notoriously liberal -- and, local attorneys say he's letting them out.

Judge William C. Ryan of the Los Angeles County Superior Court has been assigned the Menendez case ... and, we've talked to a number of prominent attorneys who have argued before this judge and personally know him, and they all highlight his fairness and open-minded nature.

We're told he's smart and fearless ... and supervising judges like to assign him sensitive cases other judges would be afraid to handle.

One good example of this ... we're told he famously handled a case in which LAPD received a warrant from a judge and -- upon hearing the evidence -- decided to squash the search warrant, claiming it was unfair.

One prominent criminal defense attorney tells TMZ ... "The defense loves him" -- and another tells us "He's going to release them [the Menendez brothers]."

BTW ... Judge Ryan was not just assigned the Menendez case -- he's been dealing with it for about a year and a half. Last year, he issued an order to L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón to look into the sexual abuse claims made by Erik and Lyle against their father Jose Menendez, after the letter Erik allegedly wrote months before the murders to his cousin Andy Cano came to light.

The Menendez brothers' lawyers have been filing with the court to take a new look at their case in light of the new evidence ... so, Ryan's well aware of all the recent developments.

We're told Judge Ryan will respond to the sexual abuse allegations, the brothers' model prisoner records for nearly 35 years, and the fact many members of the family -- victims in the case -- have come forward advocating for their release.

Ryan often handles resentencing cases ... and, he's acquired an impressive knowledge and understanding over time -- with a number of the cases he's reviewed ending in release.

D.A. Gascón announced yesterday he would advocate for resentencing the brothers from life without the possibility of parole to life with the possibility of parole ... and -- because of time served -- they will be eligible for parole immediately if Judge William C. Ryan signs off.