Menendez Brothers Decision to Be Announced by End of the Week, Says D.A.

The Menendez brothers case is set to take a dramatic turn -- with fresh evidence uncovered, a major decision's just around the corner ... and it could even mean a shot at their freedom.

L.A. County D.A. George Gascón told CNN Tuesday that by the end of the week he’ll have a decision on whether Erik and Lyle Menendez -- who are currently serving life sentences without parole for killing their parents José and Kitty Menendez in 1989 -- will be resentenced, or will get a new trial.

A new trial could result in the pair getting new sentences -- and one possible outcome is a downgrade of their convictions from first-degree murder to manslaughter, which could see them walk free with time served.

Gascón kept it pretty vague about where he’s leaning right now, but he did mention there was a split decision in his own office.

He said one group, linked to the original trial, is dead set on keeping the brothers behind bars for life. The other camp believes the brothers deserve a break due to claims of being sexually assault by their father.

Gascón’s comments come just weeks after he held a press conference, revealing he's reevaluating the case after a letter Erik allegedly wrote to his cousin Andy Cano months before the murders -- in which he details how his father allegedly abused him -- resurfaced, and after Roy Rosselló -- a member of the band Menudo -- claimed José sexually abused him.

Erik and Lyle have been behind bars since 1990, when they were arrested. They opened up about the abuse they allegedly faced at their first trial, but that ended in a hung jury.