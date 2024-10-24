Erik Menendez's Viral High School Classmate Hoping Brothers Are Released

A former classmate of Erik Menendez who went viral when her daughter posted a video of her yearbook says she hopes he and his brother Lyle are released from prison.

Earlier this month, a woman named Hannah Ellenhorn posted a TikTok showing off her mother's yearbook -- which features Erik, Bill Clinton's White House intern Monica Lewinsky, and "Shahs of Sunset" star Reza Farahan.

People online freaked out over the star power in just one high school class from Beverly Hills High School ... and, we caught up with Hannah's mom -- Edith Ellenhorn -- ahead of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's decision of the Menendez brothers' case.

Edith says she's rooting for Erik and his bro Lyle to get out of prison ... saying they've served their debt to a society that now takes allegations of sexual abuse more seriously.

Ellenhorn confirms she graduated with Erik in 1989, though they didn't know each other very well. She does admit she and her friends thought he was a good-looking dude though ... and would find reasons to walk near him in the hallway.

She says the brutal slayings of Jose and Kitty Menendez -- who Ellenhorn says she never knew or even saw -- shocked her when they happened ... adding she'd often take her kids near the now-infamous Beverly Hills house on Halloween to scare them.

In a Thursday press conference, D.A. George Gascón announced he plans go to court Friday to file for the resentencing of Erik and Lyle. Based on their ages at the time of the crimes, he will recommend they should be eligible for parole immediately. If that judge signs off Friday or later, a parole board will decide if the brothers should go free.

Much of Erik and Lyle's family have asked for their release from prison ... with more than 20 family members appearing outside the Hall of Justice last week to beg the D.A. to ask the judge to reexamine their case.

