Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Interrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protesters, Several Arrests Made

New York City Police made several arrests Thursday morning as a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TMZ confirmed.

Police tell us ... several people have been arrested, but an exact number is unclear as the disturbance just happened. For the moment ... it appears to have been cleared.

BREAKING: Macy's Parade DISRUPTED by 30 Protesters on Thanksgiving Parade Route in NYC



Protesters hopped over the barricades and BLOCKED Macy's Thanksgiving parade while chanting "Free Palestine!"



Multiple arrests by the NYPD, yesterday NYC Mayor announced a 'no tolerance'… pic.twitter.com/6IZHZTrLwn — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 28, 2024 @ScooterCasterNY

The protesters did not make the televised program on NBC ... but social media was flooded with snaps and video of them making their attempt ... and the quick response from NYPD.

The protesters swarmed the parade at W. 55th Street and Sixth Avenue ... which is where they stopped the Ronald McDonald balloon.

BREAKING: Autonomous anti-genocide activists bring the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to a grinding halt after blockading the McDonald’s float for a second year in a row. pic.twitter.com/Aj6XRsUF9T — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) November 28, 2024 @taliaotg

Some of the protesters sitting in the parade’s path held a large banner reading ... “Don’t celebrate genocide!” ... as some shouted “Free, free Palestine."

Play video content 11/23/23