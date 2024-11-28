Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Interrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protesters, Several Arrests Made

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Protesters Interrupt Event Again!!! Several Arrests Made

112824-parade-protestors-1
X / @taliaotg

New York City Police made several arrests Thursday morning as a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TMZ confirmed.

macys thanksgiving day parade protesters arrested
AP

Police tell us ... several people have been arrested, but an exact number is unclear as the disturbance just happened. For the moment ... it appears to have been cleared.

The protesters did not make the televised program on NBC ... but social media was flooded with snaps and video of them making their attempt ... and the quick response from NYPD.

macys thanksgiving day parade protesters arrested
AP

The protesters swarmed the parade at W. 55th Street and Sixth Avenue ... which is where they stopped the Ronald McDonald balloon.

Some of the protesters sitting in the parade’s path held a large banner reading ... “Don’t celebrate genocide!” ... as some shouted “Free, free Palestine."

112323-palestine-protesors-parade-kal 11/23/23
SENDING A MESSAGE

This is the second year in a row protesters interfered with the parade over the Israel-Hamas War.

related articles