Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed, Photos from IDF Shootout with Oct. 7 Mastermind

Israel has taken out the Hamas leader who ordered the October 7 ... gruesome photos show Yahya Sinwar dead in a pile of rubble in Gaza.

Israeli officials confirmed Sinwar's death Thursday ... Israel Defense Force soldiers blew him up during a routine patrol of the building where Sinwar happened to be hiding out with other Hamas terrorists.

The IDF confirmed Sinwar's death in a post on X, saying simply ... "Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar." The photos of his lifeless body are now circulating online.

The terrorist leader was the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre ... the single deadliest attack on Jewish people since the Holocaust, which sparked the now year-long war in Gaza.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there is now renewed hope for a ceasefire due to Sinwar's death. It's believed he was blocking negotiations.