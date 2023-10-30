Kidnapped Israel Festivalgoer Shani Louk Beheaded by Hamas, Israel Says

Shani Louk, the Israeli festivalgoer who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists, has died ... this according to Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The MFA said Monday it's "devastated" to have confirmed the death of the 23-year-old German-Israeli -- adding, "Our hearts are broken 💔. May her memory be a blessing."

In a disturbing detail, Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel, reportedly told a German newspaper Shani was beheaded.

As we reported, Shani was attending the Supernova festival on October 7 near the Gaza Strip -- the same day Hamas began attacking, opening fire on those in the crowd with guns and rockets and kidnapping dozens of the concertgoers.

Video from just before the attacks showed her dancing and having fun on the festival grounds ... but what came after was nothing short of horror -- being stripped naked and paraded in the back of a pickup truck while Hamas terrorists spat on her.

Shani's mother, Ricarda, was pleading for anyone with info about her daughter to come forward, and later said she'd gotten word from an unnamed Palestinian that she was alive, and allegedly getting treated at a Gaza hospital.

It's unclear if her death happened before or after that report of her alleged treatment while the hands of Hamas.

Shani's boyfriend, Orión Hernández Radoux, was also with her at the festival ... and chilling texts written in Arabic like, "Liberate Palestine," "God damn you," and "I spit on you," were sent to contacts in his phone after the attack.

Shani was just 23.