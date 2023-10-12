Shani Louk's Missing Boyfriend's Phone Sends Texts After Hamas Attack, 'I Spit On You'

The phone belonging to the boyfriend of Shani Louk -- the artist and festivalgoer who was kidnapped by Hamas -- sent chilling texts after Saturday's attack ... including ones about spitting on people.

30-year-old Orión Hernández Radoux was reportedly with 22-year-old Louk at the Supernova festival near the Gaza Strip over the weekend when Hamas terrorists opened fire with guns and rockets, kidnapping those at the event.

Louk was one of many taken hostage, and it's believed Radoux -- who is still missing -- was kidnapped along with her. According to The Sun, his phone has been used to send threatening messages to his contacts in the days following the festival massacre.

The texts, written in Arabic, reportedly say things like, "Liberate Palestine," "God damn you," and "I spit on you."

Play video content 10/7/23

As we reported, video from just before the Hamas attacks showed Louk having fun at the festival ... before she was taken, stripped naked, and spat on while being paraded in the back of a pickup truck.