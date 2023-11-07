Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jewish Man Killed at Pro-Palestinian Rally in CA, Possible Hate Crime

Israel Vs. Palestine Jewish Man Killed At Competing Rallies In CA ... Possible Hate Crime

11/7/2023 5:37 AM PT
RALLY TURNED VIOLENT

A Jewish man was killed at a pro-Palestinian rally in California ... and police are now investigating his death as a possible hate crime.

69-year-old Paul Kessler was attending the Sunday afternoon event in Thousand Oaks, CA, where there was also a competing pro-Israel rally. Kessler was demonstrating in support of Israel.

As you know, Israelis and Palestinians -- under the rule of Hamas -- are embroiled in a bloody war in the Middle East. Hamas attacked the Jewish state in October, sparking the conflict.

THE PROTEST CONTINUES
Law enforcement tells us ... At the gathering in Ventura County, Kessler got into a heated argument with the Palestinian counter-protesters, leading to a physical fight.

Cops say Kessler was knocked backwards, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Video of the incident later surfaced on X. Take a look ... Kessler is sprawled out on the sidewalk after the altercation. He appears to be in agony as two people tend to him.

Kessler was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his head injuries. The L.A. County Coroner determined his death was a homicide.

A rep for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating and have not ruled out "the possibility of a hate crime." No one has been arrested.

