Jewish Man Killed at Pro-Palestinian Rally in CA, Possible Hate Crime

A Jewish man was killed at a pro-Palestinian rally in California ... and police are now investigating his death as a possible hate crime.

69-year-old Paul Kessler was attending the Sunday afternoon event in Thousand Oaks, CA, where there was also a competing pro-Israel rally. Kessler was demonstrating in support of Israel.

BREAKING: This is the last photo of Paul Kessler taken just 5 minutes before he was attacked by an anti-Israel protester yesterday afternoon. I received photos and videos from a source at the scene. pic.twitter.com/QBbLIO0lBM — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) November 7, 2023 @buttonslives

As you know, Israelis and Palestinians -- under the rule of Hamas -- are embroiled in a bloody war in the Middle East. Hamas attacked the Jewish state in October, sparking the conflict.

Law enforcement tells us ... At the gathering in Ventura County, Kessler got into a heated argument with the Palestinian counter-protesters, leading to a physical fight.

Cops say Kessler was knocked backwards, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Video of the incident later surfaced on X. Take a look ... Kessler is sprawled out on the sidewalk after the altercation. He appears to be in agony as two people tend to him.

Kessler was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his head injuries. The L.A. County Coroner determined his death was a homicide.

Candle light vigil at the corner where Mr Paul Kessler was murdered.

🇮🇱❤️🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/SVlBK9Zz8D — Rabid Dentite 🇮🇱 (@PatrioticCoach) November 7, 2023 @PatrioticCoach