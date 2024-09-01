Rep. Adam Schiff Says 'Sons of B*****s' Who Killed Israeli Hostages Need to Be Hunted Down

We Need to Hunt Down S.O.B.s who killed Israeli Hostages

Play video content CNN

Adam Schiff's furious about the six Israeli hostages killed by Hamas ... describing the killers in some NSFW language.

The California congressman sat down for an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning ... and, he talked at length about the six people -- including one American -- who were killed by Hamas in the last couple days.

Representative Schiff -- who's running for a Senate seat -- says he felt sick when he heard the news of the six hostages killed ... saying his heart goes out to the families.

Then, quite calmly, Schiff says the "sons of bitches who did this ought to be hunted down and brough to justice, no matter how long that takes" -- pretty strong words from the congressman.

AS adds he hopes an end to the war between Israel and Hamas comes before another innocent person can be killed.

Outrage has exploded since the six hostages -- Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sgt. Ori Danino -- were killed by a volley of bullets fired at close range, according to officials.

Wow. Aerial video of massive protest in Tel Aviv, Israel tonight of nearly 300,000 people, demanding a ceasefire hours after bodies of 6 hostages were retrieved from Gaza tunnel. Largest rally since war: pic.twitter.com/2KtqWUk7ef — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) September 1, 2024 @Joyce_Karam

Protests have broken out in Israel ... with some reports saying 500k people have shown up to demand Benjamin Netanyahu resign and calling for a resolution to the conflict.