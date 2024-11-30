Martha Stewart Admits She Doesn't Know How to Access DMs on Social Media
Martha Stewart Sorry, If You've Tried to Slide Into My DMs ... Don't Know Where They Are!!!
Martha Stewart's not blowing off anyone trying to reach her via social media ... she says she just doesn't know how to look at her DMs!
The lifestyle guru stopped by TalkShopLive -- a video commerce platform that lets people buy and sell products using platforms like Instagram Live -- to promote her 100th published book.
While the host explained that people could apply to have direct messages with offers sent to their accounts, MS revealed she doesn't know how to check her own DMs.
Check out the clip ... Martha gets a crash course from the host -- before wondering aloud if she's got millions of people who want to reach out to her.
So, good news and bad news to anyone trying to shoot their shot with Martha -- good news, she's not ignoring you on purpose ... bad news there's bound to be a long line of other social media suitors.
THere's a few other funny moments in the clip ... including Martha freaking out that the host only washes his sheets ever two weeks.
Of course, Martha's back in the public spotlight because of the new book ... and the Netflix documentary about her that dropped last month -- which the star blasted repeatedly in the weeks since its release.
If she wants to DM her compalints directly to the filmmakers ... looks like she now knows how.