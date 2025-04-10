Martha Stewart Adds to Collection of Sultry Pics With Pouty Selfie
Martha Stewart Pucker Up, Boys🫦
Published
Move over, 20-something influencers -- Martha Stewart's out here aging like fine wine ... dropping a pouty selfie that's just so lip-smackingly good!
The 83-year-old’s IG pic has it all -- the sultry vibes, the flawless angle, and that mirror stare on lock... guaranteed to have her fanbase’s hearts racing.
IYDK, Martha’s been dropping pouty snaps like it’s her full-time job -- poolside, pre-bed in her silk PJs, all glammed up, even on a casual coffee run. The queen’s feeling herself, and you can peep the proof in this gallery.
We're sure those in her inner circle ain't pouting over how good she looks ... right Snoop? 😜