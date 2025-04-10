Martha Stewart Adds to Collection of Sultry Pics With Pouty Selfie

Move over, 20-something influencers -- Martha Stewart's out here aging like fine wine ... dropping a pouty selfie that's just so lip-smackingly good!

The 83-year-old’s IG pic has it all -- the sultry vibes, the flawless angle, and that mirror stare on lock... guaranteed to have her fanbase’s hearts racing.

IYDK, Martha’s been dropping pouty snaps like it’s her full-time job -- poolside, pre-bed in her silk PJs, all glammed up, even on a casual coffee run. The queen’s feeling herself, and you can peep the proof in this gallery.