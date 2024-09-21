Justin Gaethje Down To Fight Conor McGregor, Says Manager Ali Abdelaziz

Play video content TMZSports.com

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler ain't happening -- at least not right now -- so, with that fight seemingly on life support, fans have put forth another name -- Justin Gaethje. But, is he interested??

The short answer is yes, according to the 35-year-old fighter's manager, Ali Abdelaziz ... who says the bigger question is whether McGregor would step into an Octagon with Gaethje.

"If this is what [Conor] wants, if this is what the UFC wants, I think Justin Gaethje will like to smash his face. 100%. I would love to see Justin Gaethje smash his face," Ali told TMZ Sports, adding ... "Everybody knows I don't like this guy. None of us like him. But, he brings a lot of unique things to the table. And, Justin is open to it, fighting someone like him."

However, Abdelaziz isn't so sure he'll actually fight, adding ... "I personally don't think [Conor's] ever going to fight again."

If McGregor is willing, so is Gaethje.

"Justin is on board. [Conor] wanted to fight the easier fight. Michael Chandler is the easier fighter than Justin Gaethje. [Chandler's] not going to inflict as much damage on Conor. But Conor, he does his own thing, and he decides his own destiny."

"And listen, I'm sure if [Conor] called the UFC and said, 'Hey, I want to fight Justin Gaethje, and if I beat Justin Gaethje, I want to fight Islam Makhachev for the title, right?' The UFC is going to sign on. But, I don't know if he can compete at this level. And, maybe he is. Maybe he's not. God knows."

McGregor vs. Gaethje is a fight that's been talked about for years, literally ... but has never come to fruition.

Gaethje last fought at UFC 300 in April ... a knockdown drag-out fight with Max Holloway. McGregor hasn't been in an Octagon since 2021 -- UFC 264 -- when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. Conor was supposed to fight Chandler at UFC 303 in July, but pulled out with a broken toe. Michael, seemingly tired of waiting, has accepted a fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in November.