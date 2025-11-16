Dillon Danis Banned From UFC After Brawl, Dana White Says

Dillon Danis just got himself blacklisted from the UFC ... because Dana White says the fighter is banned forever after igniting a wild brawl cageside at UFC 322.

The chaos exploded Saturday night inside Madison Square Garden in NYC ... moments before the main card kicked off when Danis got into it with several members of Islam Makhachev's squad.

Videos captured the scene ... showing Danis mixing it up with Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Magomed Zaynukov as security rushed in to break things up.

Dana addressed the melee during the post-fight presser and didn't mince words ... telling reporters he won't press charges, but Danis will never step foot at another UFC event again.

"I was on the other side of the Octagon and go, 'F---, I know exactly what this is,'" White said. "You will never see Dillon Danis at a UFC fight ever again."

Danis, of course, isn't a stranger to Nurmagomedov drama. He was in Conor McGregor's corner during their infamous 2018 title fight in Las Vegas ... the same night Khabib Nurmagomedov choked out McGregor and then leapt out of the cage to attack Conor's corner.