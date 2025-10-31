UFC's Deiveson Figueiredo Involved In Car Crash

Play video content Instagram/@daico_deusdaguerra

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo was in a scary car accident in Brazil on Thursday ... documenting the aftermath in a social media video -- but thankfully, it sounds like he's all good.

The sixth-ranked bantamweight contender in Dana White's promotion said he was going on a local street in the city of Belém when the collision occurred ... claiming a woman was seemingly "on the run" and driving "at a high speed" prior to impact.

Figueiredo said "thank god we're fine" ... and the other party involved is okay as well. It is unclear if anyone was in the car with him.

While he didn't reveal whether the car was wrecked beyond repair ... it's safe to assume, based on the images he provided, it's been totaled.

It all comes after the 37-year-old picked up a win in his home country nearly four weeks ago during a UFC Fight Night in Brazil ... defeating Montel Jackson via split decision.

The victory put an end to a two-fight losing streak the former champ found himself in ... dropping bouts to Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen.