Nina Agdal Granted Restraining Order Against Dillon Danis for Explicit Image

Nina Agdal won't have to worry about Dillon Danis posting any more sexually explicit images of her online without facing serious consequences.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, a New Jersey Court has granted Logan Paul's fiancée a temporary restraining order against Paul's upcoming fight opponent.

The docs prohibit Danis from, "posting content in any way depicting or portraying Plaintiff that Defendant knows or has reason to believe was never meant to be shared publicly or was obtained without consent, through the hacking of any of Plaintiff’s accounts or devices, or through any other illegal or unauthorized means."

The documents also place the same rules on people associated with Danis.

TMZ Sports broke the story, Agdal sued Danis and requested the restraining order Wednesday after weeks of social media harassment from Dillon on Twitter and elsewhere.

She specifically highlighted a sexually explicit image Danis posted on Twitter of Nina and another person from "a romantic encounter" taken more than 10 years ago.

The lawsuit stated, "Danis posted the photograph -- entirely uncensored -- from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff's consent" The docs continued, "Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive."