Dillon Danis Trolls Logan Paul With Fake Nina Agdal Nude Pic

Dillon Danis Trolls Logan Paul W/ Fake Nina Agdal Nude Pic
8/10/2023 9:52 AM PT
If Logan Paul needed any more motivation to kick Dillon Danis' ass in October, he has it now -- the Bellator fighter went full savage mode by posting a fake nude image of The Maverick's fiancée, Nina Agdal, on social media ... just days after their fight was announced.
Danis has been on a tear on X all week -- he started posting pics of Nina with her past boyfriends, Leonardo DiCaprio and Reid Heidenry ... before going a bit too far in trying to get under Logan's skin.
Danis shared a NSFW edited pic of a topless Nina to his page on Wednesday ... and while Agdal has posed nude in the past, he was immediately met with backlash as it was a clear attempt to humiliate his opponent.
"dude this is f***ed up," influencer Alissa Violet replied. "are you ok??"
"way too far. she has literally nothing to do with this. just beat him in the ring god d***."
Danis responded by bringing up Violet's history with both Paul brothers ... doubling down on his decision to bring Agdal into the beef.
Logan has yet to respond to Danis' antics ... but there is a ton of bad blood between the two, so something tells us this is just getting started.