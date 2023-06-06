Jake Paul Proposes Tommy Fury Rematch In February 2024

Jake Paul is out to avenge the first loss of his boxing career -- the Problem Child just called out Tommy Fury for a rematch ... and he wants it to go down in 8 months.

Jake -- who took the L against Tyson's little bro via split decision back in February -- revealed his desired fight date during a Twitter spat with his other nemesis, KSI, on Tuesday ... saying, "Tommy, February we run it back."

The statement came on the heels of KSI's own proposal to Fury ... in which he called on him to "Sign the damn contract and let me show you the difference between me and that fraud who only wins against retired MMA pensioners."

Of course, the YouTuber and musician was taking a not-so-subtle jab at Jake ... who fired back with a lengthy response of his own, calling out KSI's recent matchups -- Dillon Danis and Joe Fournier.

"This clown ... tried to fight Dildo Dan who has never boxed and put a rehydration clause on him," Jake said. "Fought a 40 year old who hadn’t fought for 3 years and put a rehydration clause on him before elbowing him."

"Now trying to squeeze Tommy. I elevated Tommy, my son is now worth a lot more than the $1.5M offers you making."

KSI denied Jake's money claim ... saying his team is offering TNT a lot more than $1.5 milli.

"It’s crazy how much your hype has died since you lost," he added. "No one cares anymore."