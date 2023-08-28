Logan Paul Laughs Off Danis' Trolling, Says It Won't Affect Relationship W/ Agdal

Logan Paul is taking Dillon Danis' incessant trolling in stride ... giving his nemesis props for targeting his fiancée on social media -- but making it clear his relationship with Nina Agdal is rock solid.

The Maverick addressed Danis' Twitter X fingers during his appearance on Andrew Schulz's "Flagrant" podcast this week ... admitting there actually were a few memes of Nina that made him laugh.

"Some of them were really funny," the 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-WWE Superstar said. "I'll be honest, they're all really good. The guy is so f***ing good at Twitter. It's top-tier trolling."

Paul said he had no idea Danis would go so hard on social media, but he doesn't mind it -- considering it helps promote the fight.

When Schulz asked if Danis posting pics of Nina's famous exes has caused a rift in his relationship, Paul was adamant it would have zero impact.

"Me and Nina are so f***ing open with each other, I knew she had long-term relationships her whole life," he added. "I knew some of them were very public. She's been famous for her entire adult life, like 11 years she's been paparazzied, so none of this surprised me."

"I know what kind of person she is, she knows what kind of person I am ... some f***ing internet troll posing as a fighter is not gonna get between us."